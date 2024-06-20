India-US ties most consequential, visiting Congressional delegation tells PM Modi

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) A visiting US Congressional delegation that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, described India-US relations as "most consequential" and also lauded the "scale, fairness and transparency" of the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi also highlighted the significant role played by the consistent and bipartisan support of the US Congress in advancing India-US ties as the seven-member US Congressional delegation led by Rep. Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called on him in New Delhi on Thursday.

"Had a very good exchange of views with friends from the US Congress in a delegation led by Rep McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Deeply value the strong bipartisan support in advancing India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Asserting that the relationship between the two countries was based on shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties, the Prime Minister reiterated commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations for global good.

The delegation members, which also included Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Gregory Meeks, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Rep. Amerish Babulal 'Ami Bera' and Rep. Jim McGovern, congratulated PM Modi on his election for the historic third-consecutive term.

"The delegation described India-US relations as the most consequential one and expressed their strong support for further deepening Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership in all areas, including trade, new and emerging technology, Defence, people to people exchanges," said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"They expressed deep appreciation for the scale, fairness and transparency of the recently-concluded world's largest democratic electoral exercise in India," it added.

During the meeting, PM Modi also recalled his State Visit to the US in June last year during which he had an opportunity to address a Joint Session of the US Congress for a historic second time.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.