India-US partnership vital for Indo-Pacific: US Army Chief

New Delhi, 26 Sep (IANS) Partnership between the Indian and US Army is very important for stability in the Indo-Pacific, the US Army's Chief of Staff General Randy George said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC) organised in New Delhi.

General Randy George said the relationship between the armies of India and the US is strong and growing stronger.

Including General George, 17 other Army chiefs are in India to attend the IPACC in New Delhi.

General Manoj Pande and General George also addressed a join press briefing here.

In that briefing General George said, "Our soldiers are sharpening their skills, mastering their craft and learning from each other. They are building trust and deepening the friendship between our armies.

“We all know how important trust and friendship are in a challenging global security environment. Having great allies and partners is more important than ever before."

“We do face a challenging strategic environment, but this is nothing new. We have overcome challenges in the past, and we will overcome them together in the future,” General George added.

Addressing the media General Manoj Pande said, "Cooperation among our land forces is a critical component of the collective response through bilateral and multilateral engagements between components of the Armed forces of nations have been ongoing… the theme of this year's event together for peace, sustaining peace and stability in the Indo-pacific region resonates deeply with the idea of a secure, stable, free open and inclusive Indo-pacific which provides opportunities for growth of all nations."

The Ministry of Defence informed that Indian Army and the US Army are co-hosting 13th IPACC, 47th IPAMS and 9th SELF, a three-day conference of Chiefs of Armies.

Delegates of 35 countries will be in New Delhi from September 25-27 to attend this international conference.

The central theme for this forum is ‘Together for Peace: Sustaining Peace and Stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.’

The conference will provide an opportunity for Army Chiefs and senior-level leaders from land forces, primarily of the Indo-Pacific region, to exchange ideas and views on security and contemporary issues.

The core effort of the forum will be to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through mutual understanding, dialogue and friendship amongst the littoral partners, the Defence Ministry official added.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and Chiefs of Armies and delegates of various countries laid wreaths and paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.

