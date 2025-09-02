India-Thailand begins joint military exercise MAITREE-XIV; focus on counter-terrorism

New Delhi, Sept 2 (IANS) The 14th edition of the India-Thailand joint military Exercise MAITREE-XIV commenced with a grand opening ceremony at Joint Training Node (JTN), Umroi, Meghalaya on Tuesday.

The exercise is being conducted from September 1-14, 2025.

The bilateral exercise is part of the ongoing military-to-military exchange programme between the two countries and aims to enhance cooperation, interoperability and mutual understanding between the Indian Army and Royal Thai Army. The 13th edition of the exercise was held at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province, Thailand.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 120 personnel, is being represented by a Battalion of the Madras Regiment. The Royal Thai Army contingent, comprising 53 personnel, is represented by the 1st Infantry Battalion, 14th Infantry Brigade.

The joint exercise will focus on company-level counter-terrorist operations in semi-urban terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The two-week programme includes tactical drills, joint planning, special arms skills, physical fitness and raiding operations.

The exercise will culminate with a 48-hour validation exercise, simulating realistic operational scenarios. Exercise MAITREE, instituted in 2006, is one of the important joint training exercises between India and Thailand.

The current edition further reinforces the bilateral defence cooperation and reflects the shared commitment of both Armies towards peace, stability and security in the region.

It is pertinent to note here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Thailand in April this year, while participating in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, met his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Both leaders in their Joint Declaration on the Establishment of India-Thailand Strategic Partnership - focused on Political Cooperation, Defence and Security Cooperation, Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation, Connectivity, Socio-cultural, Educational and People-to-People Exchanges and Regional, Multilateral and International Cooperation.

They also focused on enhancing security cooperation through regular dialogues and exchanges between the respective security and law enforcement agencies, to address the increasingly challenging global and regional security environment and cooperate on both traditional and non-traditional security issues such as defence, maritime security, cybersecurity, counter terrorism, law enforcement issues and combating transnational organised crime like cyber-crimes and others.

