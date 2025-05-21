India takes over chairmanship of 21-nation Asian Productivity Organization

Jakarta, May 21 (IANS) India has formally assumed the Chairmanship of the 21-nation Asian Productivity Organization (APO) for the 2025–26 term during the ongoing 67th Session of the Governing Body Meeting of the APO, being held from May 20-22 in Indonesia's capital city.

As Chair of the APO, India reiterated its commitment to advancing the APO Vision 2030 and expanding the Green Productivity 2.0 framework. India emphasized the importance of regional collaboration in driving digital transformation, sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

It also expressed its intent to contribute to inclusive, responsive, and results-driven APO programs that address evolving productivity and development challenges in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Indian delegation is led by Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and APO Director for India, Amardeep Singh Bhatia.

Each year, over 100 Indian professionals participate in APO-led capacity-building initiatives through the National Productivity Council (NPC) under DPIIT.

These programmes contribute significantly to productivity improvements in India's industrial, services, and agricultural sectors. Several demonstration projects, including those focused on Green Productivity and Industry 4.0 applications for MSMEs, have also been implemented across the country.

The Governing Body is the APO's highest decision-making authority and meets annually to set the organisation's strategic direction, approve major proposals, and review Secretariat performance. The 67th GBM is being hosted by the Government of Indonesia.

Established in 1961, the Asian Productivity Organization is a Tokyo-based intergovernmental body that promotes productivity enhancement across the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation and capacity building.

The APO currently comprises 21 member economies, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Taiwan, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, among others.

As one of its founding members, India has played a pivotal role in shaping the organisation’s vision and supporting its initiatives.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.