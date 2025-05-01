India should not just kill, but must enter and stay: Owaisi on Pahalgam attack

Hyderabad, May 1 (IANS) Continuing his strong remarks against Pakistan, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said India must put an end to Pakistan-based terrorism and hinted that India should capture Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He said that India must not just “enter and kill” but must “enter and stay.”

“Ghar mein ghus ke baith jao,” he advised the Union government while calling for decisive action against terrorism this time.

Owaisi said that the Modi government should have captured the land of the launching pads of terrorists in its action in 2019.

“This is good. We should seize it,” he said when his reaction was sought on reports that the Pakistani Army has deserted their posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

“You are saying they have vacated (posts). If they have vacated, we should go and sit there. We should not leave. If some action is taken this time, we should enter and stay,” he said.

When asked if India should capture PoK, the MP said a Parliament resolution states that PoK is India’s.

“BJP says ‘ghar mein ghus ke…’. I am saying ‘ghar mein ghus ke baith jao’. This terrorism needs to end,” he said.

Owaisi called for putting an end to repeated terrorist attacks. He referred to Lumbini Park, Dilsukh Nagar and the Mumbai terrorist attacks.

“I know one Sharma sahab. He is a Telugu scholar. He lost his daughter. Sometimes he comes and meets me, tells me he misses her. When 26/11 happened, a bride from Nizamabad was killed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai. She had mehndi on her hands. Pulwama happened, Uri happened, Pathankot happened, and Reasi happened. All Opposition parties are telling the government. Just finish this,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi demanded that the Modi government pass a bill in Parliament to break the 50 per cent threshold on reservation. He said if the government wants, it can pass the bill in the monsoon session easily, as all the MPs will support it. He wanted to know what was stopping the government from passing the bill.

Welcoming the decision to conduct a caste survey, he said this was necessary to identify developed and underdeveloped castes and for affirmative action and to ensure justice in the country.

He demanded that the BJP-led government announce the timeline for the caste survey. “The government must tell people when it will initiate the caste survey and if the report will come before the 2029 elections,” he asked.

Strongly advocating the need for breaking the 50 per cent threshold on reservation, the MP said 85 per cent of people have been limited to less than 50 per cent quota, with OBC reservation confined to only 27 per cent.

Owaisi said the caste survey would reveal how 85 per cent of the population was kept backward in the name of Hindu-Muslim.

“BJP always talks of pasmanda Musalman (backward Muslims). The survey will reveal their status and their deprivation. Similarly, it will help understand the status of non-pasmanda Musalman,” he said.

He pointed out that the Telangana caste census revealed that the backward castes in the state are 56.32 per cent. The state Assembly also passed a resolution for 42 per cent reservation for backward castes.

The AIMIM chief also accused the BJP of practising “hypocrisy” on ‘Pasmanda Musalman’.

“The BJP made the Waqf Act saying it wants to make pasmanda Musalman members of Waqf boards. If BJP has so much love for pasmnada Musalman, why is it opposing reservation for them?” he asked.

He mentioned that backward classes among Muslims in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are getting 4 per cent reservation. He said this reservation is based on religion, but it is based on social and educational backwardness.

Owaisi dared the BJP to end reservation for Muslims in Andhra Pradesh, where it is sharing power with the Telugu Desam Party.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.