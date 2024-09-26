‘India is shaping new global order’: Isha Ambani sets bold tone for development at ‘India Day’ at UNGA

New York/Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) High-level dialogues exploring India’s growing role as a leader in the Global South marked discussions during ‘India Day @ UNGA week’ in New York.

Organised by Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and the United Nations in India office, the events provided insights and learnings along with pathways for sustainable development beyond 2030.

Delivering the opening address at the high-level event, Isha Ambani, Director, of Reliance Foundation, focused on what she coined as the ‘Pancha Tantra’ or five key pathways for sustainable development. These included unleashing the power of women, unlocking the power of youth, partnerships as multipliers of innovation, the transformational power of technology and crafting a bold vision for the future.

“This week, as leaders from around the world gather in New York to discuss equitable development, it is clear that our world is changing rapidly. India in particular, is stepping into its rightful place, shaping the new global order. But this moment is more than just about change - it’s about creating a better future together, especially for our youth. The challenges we face are many, but by working together, we can make real progress,” said Isha Ambani.

The dialogue, Tiger’s Tale: Crafting a New Development Paradigm, was a high-level dialogue exploring India’s growing role as a leader in the Global South and its potential to set new benchmarks in global development.

S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, spoke of how leadership from the Global South is now a reality. He added that at the UN – there is acknowledgement of India’s role as a nation with a heart and a country that has brought the Global South back into the conversation. He also added that it was crucial to look at how we democratize technologies, democratise the global workplace and do it in an orderly, acceptable way.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, of DP World, stressed the resilience inherent in international trade, though, the current linkages are weak, and we need to build connectivity that benefits all.

Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Guyana, said the Summit of the Future reflects on the SDGs – we only achieved 17 per cent success. Something is definitely wrong. While problems have been identified, we need to have the political will to leave no one behind and depend on the leadership of countries like India.

P Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, spoke of how India with the largest cohort of youth has a huge role to play. Those who turned 18 are an important part of the political process and youth will emerge as a key issue.

“When the tale of the tiger is told, it will be told by the cubs and the young tigers,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the India Day @ UNGA panel discussions explored Pathways to the Rising South, Technology as an enabler, the Power of Women-Led Development and the LiFE Economy. These sessions featured experts on the themes of discussion, proposed solutions and opportunities for the world ahead.

The audience included key sector stakeholders, including government, multilateral, philanthropic foundations, academia, think tanks, private sector and other organisations.

A special publication, jointly developed by Reliance Foundation, Observer Research Foundation and the United Nations in India office, “The Next Frontier: Charting the Contours of the Post-2030 Development Agenda”, was released during the events.

A curation of 27 essays from global experts, the publication explores the strategies, innovations, and leadership required for a new global development agenda beyond 2030.

The essays are by a range of authors from the development, philanthropy, think tank, as well policy and thought leaders with voices from both the Global North and the Global South.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.