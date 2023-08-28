India’s moon rover safely heading on a new path, says ISRO

Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) India’s moon rover is roaming around the lunar surface carefully and avoiding not just pitfalls but crater falls.

In a post on social media platform X on Monday, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said: “On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The Rover was commanded to retrace the path. It’s now safely heading on a new path.”

India on August 23 reached the Moon with its lander safely landing on the lunar soil in a text book style.

Later the rover rolled down and starting roving.

