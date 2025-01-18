India’s medtech sector expected to reach $30 billion by 2030: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) The medtech sector is rapidly growing and it is expected to reach $30 billion by 2030, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, said on Saturday.

With the expansion of digital health infrastructure, like Ayushman Bharat Health Account IDs, telemedicine, and AI integration, “we are enhancing healthcare access, fostering a compassionate and quality workforce, and making strides towards self-reliance and affordability in medical solutions for all,” the minister emphasised at the ‘IIMA Healthcare Summit.’

“India’s remarkable healthcare evolution over the past decade is marked by significant achievements such as expanding medical infrastructure, including significant growth in the number of AIIMS and medical colleges; strengthening of public healthcare with initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Mission Indradhanush, which are improving health outcomes for millions; implementation of robust disease control measures that is exemplified by a substantial dip in malaria cases and the COVID-19 pandemic response, and so on,” the minister explained.

By fulfilling about 20 per cent of the global generic drug supply by volume and producing 60 per cent of the world’s vaccines, India now stands as a global leader in affordable medicines and vaccines, he noted.

Underlining the significance of technology integration into healthcare delivery and efforts being made by the government in this direction, Nadda said that as we aim for Viksit Bharat at 2047, “let us foster innovation and collaboration across sectors, be it management, medicine, engineering, or social sciences, ensuring a people-centric approach in delivering quality healthcare to every citizen.”

The Union Minister exhorted the industry and academia to contribute to policy interventions with their research and said, “Research work of the industry and academia is meant to be implemented in policy and we as policymakers are ready to do it”.

“You suggest to us the roadmap for policy interventions, innovations, joint collaborations, and we will support you in every way to build that road,” he said.

