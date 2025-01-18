Gujarat HC rejects Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi's plea to quash FIR

Ahmedabad, Jan 18 (IANS) The Gujarat High Court has turned down Congress Rajya Sabha MP and poet Imran Pratapgarhi's request to quash an FIR filed against him for allegedly disturbing social harmony. The court emphasised that Pratapgarhi, as a Member of Parliament, should respect the legal process.

The case dates back to January 3, 2025, when a complaint was filed at Jamnagar police station by an advocate’s clerk. The complaint alleged that a video posted by Pratapgarhi on Instagram, which featured a poem, was inciting unrest and harming social peace.

Pratapgarhi challenged the FIR in the Gujarat High Court, requesting the dismissal of the complaint without any negative action until the matter was resolved.

In its order, the High Court stated that as a lawmaker, Pratapgarhi must act responsibly and respect the legal process. The court further directed him to submit an affidavit clarifying the origin of the poem used in the video.

Pratapgarhi was asked to specify whether the poem was written by him or sourced from elsewhere, and if so, provide the details of its author.

During the proceedings, Pratapgarhi claimed that the poem in question was either written by renowned poets Faiz Ahmed Faiz or Habib Jalib.

He stated that he had found the poem through online sources, including internet forums and chat rooms, but could not provide a definitive source. Pratapgarhi presented screenshots from an AI tool (GPT chat) to support his claims. He argued that the poem, which promotes love and non-violence, was harmless and did not constitute a criminal act.

However, the prosecution disagreed, asserting that as a Parliamentarian, Pratapgarhi had a responsibility to act with caution and not to incite public unrest through social media.

The police had issued a notice to Pratapgarhi on January 4, asking him to appear on January 11, but he failed to cooperate with the investigation. The case is still in its early stages, and the investigation is ongoing.

The court highlighted that Pratapgarhi's action could not be defended simply based on his status as a public figure. His failure to appear before the authorities and his lack of clarity about the origin of the poem were key factors in the court's decision.

The High Court ultimately dismissed Pratapgarhi's plea, reinforcing that lawmakers must uphold the law and act responsibly.

This case continues to unfold as investigations progress, with the court's decision underscoring the importance of accountability for elected representatives.

