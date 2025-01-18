J&K Police releases pictures of four terrorists; announce reward for arrest

Jammu, Jan 18 (IANS) J&K Police on Saturday released the pictures of four active terrorists in the Kishtwar district and announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information that would lead to their arrest.

Police also announced that the identity of those giving information that leads to the arrest of these terrorists would be kept confidential and appealed to the general public to come forward with any details about these individuals.

The move is part of intensified efforts to curb terrorism in the region and ensure public safety. The police have appealed for cooperation in their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Army, security forces and police have been aggressively carrying out anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in order to dismantle the ecosystem of terrorism in J&K.

The hot pursuit of terrorists by the security forces started after dastardly attacks carried out by the terrorists in the Jammu division and the Kashmir Valley. These attacks were carried out by the terrorists after peaceful, people-participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections. These elections were also witnessed by diplomats of many countries.

Intelligence agencies believe that after the peaceful conduct of elections in J&K, handlers of terrorism sitting across the border in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have got frustrated and they have directed the terrorists to give the dying terrorism its last push in J&K.

Intelligence agencies believe that the handlers of terrorism have directed terrorists to attack the army, security forces, police and civilians to show their presence in order to terrorise the common man, whose participation in J&K elections has come as a big embarrassment to those involved in the false propaganda that the people of Kashmir do not believe in the democratic system of India.

On October 20, 2024, two terrorists, a foreign mercenary and a local terrorist fired indiscriminately inside the workers camp in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district. Seven civilians including six non-local workers of the infrastructure company building the tunnel and a local doctor were killed in the attack. These workers were engaged in building the Sonamarg tunnel that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13. The tunnel had made Sonamarg an all-season tourist destination.

On October 24 last year, terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg ski resort. Three army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in Botapathri terrorist attack.

On November 2, 2024, terrorists hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday Market near the tourist reception centre (TRC) in Srinagar city. A 42-year-old woman from Bandipora District, the mother of three children, was killed in that attack and 11 other civilians were injured.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.