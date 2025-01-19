India’s first flying taxi prototype unveiled at auto expo 2025

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) In a bid to realise the dream of air taxis and transform urban mobility in India, the country’s first flying taxi prototype, called ‘Shunya’, has been unveiled at the ‘Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025’ here.

Precision manufacturing firm Sona SPEED signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based Sarla Aviation towards this goal.

Sarla Aviation is developing India's most sophisticated electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, visited the Sarla Aviation booth, and showed keen interest in the flying taxi prototype, considered a historic step toward sustainable and futuristic mobility in the country.

Sona SPEED motors have been part of several space missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The agreement positions Sona SPEED as a key partner in revolutionising urban air mobility in the country.

“This partnership is a significant step in Sona SPEED’s evolution as a hub for aerospace innovation. Together, we aim to shape a cleaner, faster, and more efficient future for urban transportation,” said Chocko Valliappa, CEO of Sona SPEED.

Under the MoU, Sona SPEED will utilise its state-of-the-art facilities in Karnataka to design and manufacture critical components, like the motors and landing gear among others for Sarla Aviation’s eVTOL aircraft.

"Sona SPEED’s expertise in precision engineering perfectly complements our vision for electric flying taxis. This collaboration reinforces our mission to redefine urban mobility with cutting-edge eVTOL technology,” said Rakesh Gaonkar, CEO of Sarla Aviation.

The development highlights India’s growing aspiration in sustainable urban air mobility and underscores the importance of synergies in driving innovation.

Focused on developing eVTOL aircraft, Sarla Aviation aims to transform urban mobility with faster, cleaner, and more efficient transportation solutions.

The company plans to initiate test flights and develop additional prototypes, with a market launch targeted for 2028.

—IANS

