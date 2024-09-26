India revolutionising telecommunications with 6G technology: Communications Minister Scindia

Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) India is on the cusp of revolutionising telecommunications with 6G technology, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said on Thursday.

In his remarks at a high-level interaction in Bengaluru, where the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) presented a series of in-depth action plans for 6G technology development. Scindia emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering the next generation of communication technology in India.

"India is on the cusp of revolutionising telecommunications with 6G technology. We are committed to providing the necessary support through policy frameworks, research funding, and spectrum allocation for testing and innovation," he said.

The Minister said that from being a slow technology adopter, "India has transformed into a leader".

The event provided a platform for the Bharat 6G Alliance's seven working groups to present their progress, innovations, and collaborative efforts aimed at establishing India’s leadership in 6G technologies. These working groups cover a wide array of sectors, including spectrum, device technologies, use cases, standards, green and sustainability, RAN and core networks, AI and sensing, and security.

While lauding the efforts of the Bharat 6G Alliance, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s support in facilitating research, establishing testing labs, and creating a conducive environment for startups and enterprises to thrive in the 6G space.

Scindia added that the government is "keen to make India a pivotal player in the global 6G landscape by developing world-class technologies, testbeds, and partnerships".

Bharat 6G Vision, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2023, "is a bold initiative to make India a global leader in telecommunications by 2030", he said.

The technology will be a transformative force for social and economic development, particularly in rural and underserved areas. This will ensure that “India's growth is inclusive”. Further, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently approved 111 research proposals to accelerate 6G research. These proposals will bring together academia and startups in collaborative efforts.

