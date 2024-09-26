Stop illegal construction in forests, says Congress Panchkula candidate

Panchkula, Sep 26 (IANS) Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Panchkula, Chander Mohan’s son Siddharth Bishnoi, on Thursday, submitted a letter to Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg on behalf of his father to stop the illegal construction in the Jhuriwala forest area and to ensure compliance with the orders of the National Green Tribunal.

In the letter, Mohan said, “I want to draw your attention to the illegal construction taking place in the Jhuriwala forest area, which is in violation of the National Green Tribunal’s order dated November 15, 2022…This construction is being carried out by the Panchkula Municipal Corporation.”

Mohan explained that before June 2021, the Jhuriwala land was solely a forest area, home to various types of wildlife. However, following orders of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar the forest was completely destroyed, and the entire city’s garbage started being dumped there.

“This practice continues to this day, with local residents opposing it from the beginning, and wildlife being severely affected. A petition regarding this matter was filed by Sanjay Kumar with the National Green Tribunal, which issued orders on November 15, 2022, for the restoration of the Jhuriwala forest and its land,” says the letter.

According to the order, the Jhuriwala area was to be converted back into a forest, for which your department was given significant responsibility.

Mohan noted that it has been nearly two years since the order was passed, yet no adequate efforts have been made to restore the Jhuriwala forest.

On the contrary, illegal construction work has begun in the area, which will make it impossible to restore the forest to its original state. This is having a devastating effect on nature and wildlife.

Mohan also pointed out: “As you know, I belong to the Bishnoi community, which has consistently worked for the protection of forests and wildlife. Recently, a female leopard was killed in a road accident near Jhuriwala after being hit by a truck, one of the reasons for which was the destruction of the Jhuriwala forest.

“Therefore, my community and I wish to ensure that such accidents do not occur in the future and that nature, forests, and wildlife are protected from any further harm. Hence, it is crucial to stop the illegal construction happening in the Jhuriwala forest area.”

Congress candidate Mohan has been pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate Gian Chand Gupta, who is eyeing to retain the seat for the third time in a row.

Haryana will go to the polls for the 90-member Assembly on October 5.

