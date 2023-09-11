India records 70 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) As many as 70 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in India during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

With the addition of new cases, the total caseload rose to 4,49,97,780, as per the latest update by the Ministry.

On the other hand, 52 people have recovered from the disease, taking the tally to 4,44,65,246.

The recovery rate stood at 98.82 per cent.

The death toll stands at 5,32,027, while active cases were at 507.

According to the Ministry, more than 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

