India realising Atmanirbhar Bharat vision: Sarbananda Sonowal

Dibrugarh, Oct 30 (IANS) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that the country is realising the vision Atmanirbhar Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sonowal attended the meeting on the Final Master Plan of Dibrugarh - Vision 2045 - by the Dibrugarh Development Authority (DDA) here today.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is moving swiftly towards realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. Dibrugarh, which is rich with tremendous potential for economic development, is also working towards becoming a modern, self-sufficient and sustainable urban centre of growth with elevated quality of living.”

He said that that Dibrugarh has a rich legacy, it has a rich history, one that needs to be taken into account while we move ahead to reclaim it and build it on the premises of sustainable development. In the future, the premises of the city is likely to reach 391 square kilometres which will also include water bodies including rivers.

“Our planning should be meticulous to the point that such gifts of mother nature is respected as we must take all possible steps to protect the environment. The master plan of Dibrugarh should take this aspect into account while working out solutions to ensure sustainable development,” he added.

Sonowal stated: “Our city is a beautiful urban dwelling and we must take measures to arrest any possibility of artificial flooding. It is most important that scientific measures must be applied for swift disbursal of any flooding.”

He added that the mother nature has blessed us with a natural bounty and we must take steps to preserve it for our future generations.

“Many steps initiated by the Modi government like ‘Waste to Wealth’ or ‘Waste to Energy’ must be roped in to nip the pollution in the bud,” he said.

He further said, “Our effort, through this meeting here today, is an attempt to build an argument for a greener, healthier and happier Dibrugarh.”

