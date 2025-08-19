India Post launches IT 2.0 to bring faster and smarter postal services

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) India Post on Tuesday announced that it has entered a new era of digital transformation with the nationwide rollout of IT 2.0 -- Advanced Postal Technology (APT).

The initiative, led under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guided by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, is being hailed as a milestone in India Post’s journey towards Digital India.

The advanced postal technology platform is designed to bring faster, more reliable and citizen-friendly postal and financial services to each of the country’s 1.65 lakh post offices.

Developed indigenously by the Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology, the system runs on the government’s MeghRaj 2.0 cloud and is supported by BSNL’s nationwide connectivity.

Scindia said the project would transform India Post into a world-class public logistics organisation.

He described it as an example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in action -- showcasing India’s self-reliance in building cutting-edge technology solutions.

The new system offers several next-generation features, including a unified interface, QR-code-based payments, OTP-based delivery, and a 10-digit alphanumeric DIGIPIN to improve accuracy.

It also introduces end-to-end digital solutions for booking to delivery, ensuring better efficiency and stronger rural connectivity through an open network system.

The rollout was completed in a phased manner, beginning with a pilot in the Karnataka Postal Circle in May–June 2025.

After refining the platform with initial learnings, the project expanded nationwide, covering all 23 postal circles by August 4.

Today, more than 1.70 lakh offices, including post offices, mail offices, and administrative units, are live on the APT system.

To prepare for the transformation, India Post trained over 4.6 lakh employees under a cascade training model, ensuring smooth adoption at every level.

The system has already proven its scale and reliability by handling more than 32 lakh bookings and 37 lakh deliveries in a single day.

With IT 2.0 now fully operational, India Post has reaffirmed its position as a modern, technology-driven service provider while continuing its legacy of trust and unmatched reach.

Officials said the new platform will help bridge the rural-urban digital divide, enhance financial inclusion, and deliver world-class services to every citizen.

