Chh’garh liquor scam: Chaitanya Baghel sent to ED custody, to move HC on Wednesday

Raipur, Aug 19 (IANS) In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into Chhattisgarh’s alleged Rs 2,100 crore liquor scam, a special PMLA court on Monday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custodial remand for Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, till August 23.

The ED had sought a five-day remand, but the court approved only four after a heated courtroom exchange, and Baghel has to be presented on the 23rd of this month in the Court.

Meanwhile, the defence Counsel Faizal Rizwi said, “We will approach the High Court tomorrow.” He said the ED had submitted its remand application on Monday, which was taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, the ED cited provisions under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), specifically Section 187(3), arguing that within a 40-day window, up to 15 days of custodial remand can be granted in segments.

However, the defence strongly contested this interpretation. Rizvi argued that both the arrest and the ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) were initiated prior to the BNS coming into effect on July 1, 2024.

Therefore, he contended, the case falls under Section 531 of the BNS, which clearly stipulates that any investigation or FIR registered before July 1, 2024, must proceed under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), not the new BNS framework.

Chaitanya Baghel, who was arrested by the ED on July 18 from his residence in Bhilai, has been lodged in Raipur Central Jail under judicial custody since July 20. His arrest followed extensive raids and the recovery of financial documents allegedly linked to illicit transactions.

The ED claims Chaitanya played a central role in laundering over Rs 1,000 crore of “proceeds of crime” generated through the liquor syndicate, with Rs 16.7 crore allegedly funnelled into real estate projects.

During Monday’s hearing, Special Judge Damrudhar Chauhan reprimanded the ED’s legal team for submitting an incomplete remand application.

The court pointed out multiple procedural flaws and directed the agency to correct the attached documentation before proceeding further.

Chaitanya’s counsel strongly opposed the remand request, arguing that the ED had failed to justify the need for further custodial interrogation.

The liquor scam, which allegedly operated between 2019 and 2022 under the Congress-led government, is said to have involved off-the-books sales of country liquor, manipulation of foreign liquor licenses, and cartel-like practices through the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL).

The ED alleges that bribes were exchanged for market share and that instructions came from the “highest political executives” of the state. Both Bhupesh Baghel and his son have been named as accused in the case.

The Supreme Court recently allowed them to approach the Chhattisgarh High Court to seek interim relief and challenge the legality of the investigation.

With the next hearing expected later this week, the case continues to stir political tensions in the state, as the ED intensifies its probe into one of Chhattisgarh’s largest alleged financial scandals.

