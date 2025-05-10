India, Pakistan should do their best to avoid war: Jim Rogers

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Global investor Jim Rogers on Saturday said that India and Pakistan will do their best to avoid the war, as both the countries agreed on a full and immediate ceasefire.

India on May 7 launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the lives of 26 people barbarically killed in Pahalgam on April 22. This was followed by days of heightened tensions.

“I hope you (India) will stay out of war. You're going to be such a fantastic country in the future. Please avoid war,” Rogers told IANS.

“I hope that the US will stop it or do their best to stop it. I hope everybody will do their best to stop it,” he added.

He further stated that “small war started here and there can lead to big ones”, affecting the global economic order.

The American investor and financial commentator, based in Singapore, also informed of his plans to invest in India, “if there is no war”.

"I am very keen on India. I hope you can pull it off. I hope this war goes away soon,” Rogers told IANS.

US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate" ceasefire.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire," Trump wrote on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

Secretary of State Rubio said in a State Department statement that he and Vice-President, J.D. Vance, conducted these talks.

“India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so,” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar posted on X.

