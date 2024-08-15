India moving in right direction: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, highlighting India's progress and the importance of unity, compassion, and inclusivity in the country's journey forward.

"India is moving in the right direction, but along with this, affection and equanimity are also important," PM Modi emphasised in his speech.

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted: "When I recall the COVID era -- if there is any country that went on to become the fastest growing economy, it is our India -- then it feels that the nation is moving in the right direction."

The Prime Minister also remarked on the significance of the national flag: "Today the entire country is 'Tiranga' (tricolour), and every home is 'Tiranga.' When the national flag flies high in every home, we see that people come forward and rise above religion, caste, and creed for the tricolour. Then it feels that the country is moving in the right direction."

He went on to highlight the government's efforts to uplift millions out of poverty: "When we lift 25 crore people above the poverty line, then we are reassured that we have maintained the right pace, and in no time we will fulfil our dreams."

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of empathy in governance, particularly in reaching out to the most vulnerable communities.

"When our Adivasis benefit from PM Jan Man Yojana, then it feels that if we work with empathy, then we get satisfaction," he said.

He also spoke about the government's initiatives to support women, the specially-abled, and the transgender community.

"We have increased the paid maternity leave for working women from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, just so the government does not interfere with her newborn becoming an ideal citizen," PM Modi said, highlighting the importance of supporting women in the workforce.

"When we talk about sign language, the specially-abled Indians feel that they are also dignified and respected. This shows that our kindness and empathy have strengthened them," he added.

Addressing the needs of the transgender community, the Prime Minister stated: "For transgenders, new laws and reforms are being made so that they get respect, and it shows that India is changing."

