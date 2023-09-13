India moving forward with great enthusiasm in adopting new technology: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said India is moving forward with great enthusiasm in adopting new technology and working methods in many fields, including health sector.

The President said this in her address after virtually launching the Ayushman Bhav campaign from Raj Bhavan in Gujarat, in presence of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other dignitaries.

Citing that Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) was launched in September 2021, she expressed confidence that India would set the example of digital inclusion in the field of healthcare services also like other sectors.

Talking about the Ayushman Bhav campaign, the President said, "It would make our country successful in achieving the objective of Universal Health Coverage (UHC)."

"If every person and every family stays healthy, then the resolve to build a healthy India would be fulfilled. A multi-ministerial approach has been adopted to achieve this goal. Everyone's cooperation would be helpful in achieving such big goals," Murmu said.

Speaking on the occasion Mandaviya said, "Ayushman Bhav will emerge as a big initiative in the field of healthcare. With this campaign, India is going to write a new chapter in making healthcare affordable and accessible."

The Ayushman Bhav campaign is a comprehensive nationwide healthcare initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country.

This campaign will be implemented during the 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17 (coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday) to October 2."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.