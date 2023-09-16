INDIA leaders failed to defeat PM, hence trying to mow down 'Sanatan Dharma': Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Patna, Sep 16 (IANS) Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Saturday claimed that leaders of INDIA failed to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence they are trying to mow down 'Sanatan Dharma'.

Jyoti, ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally, came to Patna and was on the way to Jhanjharpur claiming that the leaders of INDIA were repeatedly giving statements against 'Sanatan Dhamma'.

“Some of them are comparing 'Sanartan Dharma' with dengue, Malaria, and Corona while the education minister of Bihar is repeatedly giving statements against Ramcharitmanas. Objecting Ramcharitmanas is similar to objecting poor people of the country. I want to appeal to the people of Nishad community to object to the statements of leaders of INDIA,” Jyoti said.

Amit Shah is coming to Bihar’s Mithilanchal region with an aim to lure voters of six Lok Sabha seats. A large number of Nishad (Fishermen) communities is residing here.

While attacking former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jyoti said that his father Balasaheb Thackeray (Bal Thackeray) did the politics of Hindutva lifelong but he is sitting in the lap of an anti-Hindu group.

“PM Narendra Modi has lifted the position of Bharat in the world. Powerful global leaders of the world came here and appreciated the successful event of G20 but leaders of INDIA are giving the name of 'Maut Ke Saudagar', 'Jahar Ki Pudia', and others. In politics, anyone can object to anyone's ideologically but one should not use derogatory remarks,” Jyoti said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.