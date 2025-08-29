India, Japan can diversify trade basket, open new frontiers with renewed efforts: PM Modi

Tokyo, Aug 29 (IANS) Hailing the robust India-Japan economic and trade partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said with renewed efforts, both nations can diversify their trade basket, make it more balanced, and open up new frontiers as well.

In an interview with Japanese newspaper The Yomiuri Shimbun, the Prime Minister said we must aim bigger and remain ambitious.

"The synergies across governments, businesses and people can create scale and speed in our economic partnership. As the world’s leading economies, we have been contributing to each other’s growth, competitiveness and dynamism," PM Modi told the publication.

Japan has been a trusted partner in India’s infrastructure development across generations. The country has also been a leading source of foreign direct investment (FDI) for India in key sectors, including automobiles, electronics, telecom, chemicals, finance, and pharmaceuticals.

According to PM Modi, the number of Japanese firms in India has grown steadily to around 1,500, while more than 400 Indian companies operate in Japan.

"Clearly, this is only the beginning — the real potential is much higher," he noted.

"We maintain important trade relations, but it has not yet reached the levels envisaged under our CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement)… The 20th century saw Japan emerge as a major partner in India’s infrastructure development. I am confident that the 21st century will see Japan as a major partner in India’s innovation, manufacturing, and global value chains," the Prime Minister emphasised.

On semiconductors, PM Modi told the publication that India’s semiconductor sector is on the cusp of transformation.

"We have put in place a comprehensive regulatory and policy framework, backed by incentives, to build a strong semiconductor and display ecosystem. Already, six semiconductor units are taking root in India, with four more on the way. By the end of this very year, ‘Made in India’ chips will be in the market, a clear demonstration of India’s design and manufacturing capabilities," the Prime Minister said.

Japanese companies, with their technological strengths and global leadership, can play a pivotal role in this journey, he said, adding that a strong beginning has already been made.

"By combining India’s scale and capabilities with Japan’s advanced technologies, we can build a resilient and trusted semiconductor value chain," PM Modi stressed, adding that this collaboration will support the technological ambitions of both our countries and enhance global supply chain security.

"I see semiconductor cooperation emerging as a major pillar of the India–Japan partnership. After all, in this digital century, chips are not just about computers, they are about competitiveness, credibility and confidence in the future," he mentioned.

Some Japanese companies are positioning their production bases in India as hubs for third-country markets such as Africa.

According to PM Modi, India has seen multi-faceted reforms which make manufacturing in India easier than ever before.

"We have removed compliance burdens, rolled out incentives and ensured a large skilled workforce for companies to set base in India. Many global companies, including those from Japan, are setting up their production in India not only to cater to our domestic market, but also for the world," he highlighted in his response.

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation this week announced it will invest Rs 70,000 crore in India over the next five to six years. The investment will be used to increase production, introduce new car models, and protect its leadership position in the world’s third-largest automobile market.

"Just a couple of days back, I was at the Suzuki plant in India where we flagged off electric vehicles to be exported to a hundred countries, including Japan," said PM Modi.

