India, Italy discuss military cooperation in Rome

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Bilateral military cooperation topped the agenda at the 13th edition of the India-Italy Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting held in Rome, an official said here on Saturday.

The discussions during the talks focused on the enhancement of exchange programmes, capability development efforts and strengthening collaboration between the Indian and Italian armed forces.

The meeting was conducted from March 20-21, 2025, in Rome, Italy.

Both sides also reviewed the ongoing defence engagements, assessing their progress and exploring ways to optimise future interactions, said a statement.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff IDC (A) from Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), representing India, and the Deputy Head of the Strategic Direction and Military Cooperation Division of the Italian Defence General Staff, representing Italy.

The MCG serves as a key institutional mechanism to enhance defence cooperation between the armed forces of both nations, fostering stronger military-to-military engagements and strategic collaboration.

Earlier in the month, the ninth edition of India-Australia Defence Policy Talks was held in Delhi where both sides focused on cooperation priorities including maritime domain awareness, reciprocal information sharing, industry and science and technology collaboration and exercises and exchanges including deployments from each other’s territories.

The Indian delegation was headed by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad, while the Australian side was led by First Assistant Secretary International Policy Division, Department of Defence Australia Bernard Philip.

Both sides welcomed sustained progress in bilateral defence cooperation, including the growing frequency and complexity of defence exercises and exchanges.

It included several first-time milestones, finalisation of key agreements and participation in each other's major defence trade expositions.

The two sides agreed on priorities and preparations for the next 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to be held in Australia in 2025.

They reiterated their commitment to work on formulating long-term vision of defence and security collaboration between the two countries as envisioned by both Prime Ministers to enhance collective strength, contribute to both countries' security and make an important contribution to regional peace and security.

