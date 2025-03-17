India, Ireland poised to boost trade, education ties: Irish Minister James Lawless

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Ireland is looking to deepen its collaboration with India in trade, education, and research, according to James Lawless, Ireland’s Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science on Monday.

During his first visit to India, Lawless emphasised the strong and growing ties between the two nations and highlighted Ireland as a key destination for Indian students.

Speaking about his visit to IIT Delhi, Lawless shared that he had an engaging discussion with the team there.

“Ireland has become a preferred destination for Indian students pursuing higher education, with Indians forming the largest international student community in the country,” he said during an interaction with IANS.

The Irish government is committed to strengthening these educational ties by introducing new scholarship programs and financial aid opportunities specifically designed for Indian students.

Lawless also highlighted the growing collaboration between India and Ireland in research and innovation.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's recent visit to Ireland had further reinforced the bilateral ties.

“Ireland is working on new agreements and initiatives with Indian universities and research institutions, particularly in emerging fields like artificial intelligence, renewable energy, biotechnology, and digital transformation,” he mentioned.

Lawless expressed optimism about fostering deeper research partnerships in these critical areas.

When asked about workforce development, Lawless acknowledged that India is a key partner for Ireland, particularly in STEM fields.

With global demand for skilled professionals rising, Ireland sees India as a valuable source of talent. He noted that bilateral trade between the two countries currently stands at $16 billion and has the potential to grow further, making India a strategic partner in Ireland’s economic and educational landscape.

Looking ahead, Lawless is hopeful about the future of India-Ireland cooperation in higher education and research.

As part of his visit, he plans to engage with multiple Indian higher education institutions to explore new opportunities for collaboration.

He reiterated Ireland’s commitment to strengthening academic and research ties with India, ensuring long-term benefits for both countries.

