India to host ‘12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum’ in Jaipur next month

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) India is poised to host the ‘12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific’ in Jaipur from March 3-5, it was announced on Monday.

The event will focus on the theme titled “Realising Circular Societies Towards Achieving SDGs and Carbon Neutrality in Asia-Pacific", Union Minister Manohar Lal said at an event in the national capital.

The minister also informed that over 500 international and domestic participants are expected to attend the three-day conference packed with plenary sessions, country-specific discussions, theme-based roundtables, as well as knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities.

The delegates will also have an opportunity to undertake technical field visits to the solid and liquid waste management facilities and visit key heritage sites in Jaipur.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a dedicated 'India Pavilion' will showcase the country’s remarkable initiatives and achievements in the 3R and circular economy domain.

The pavilion will feature exhibitions from key line ministries and national missions, reflecting India’s whole-of-government approach to sustainable development.

"Multiple launches of knowledge products will take place at the Forum including a compendium of over 100 best practices put together by the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA)," the ministry said.

The Forum will host an international '3R trade and technology exhibition', providing a platform for over 40 Indian and Japanese businesses and start-ups to showcase best practices, ideas and solutions that support circularity and 3R principles while encouraging cross-learning.

Manohar Lal informed that ‘Waste-to-wealth’ initiatives by NGOs and Self-help Groups across India will also be showcased at the Forum, promoting sustainability-driven entrepreneurship and community engagement.

The 12th Forum will conclude with the adoption of the 'Jaipur Declaration' for enabling the transition to a resource-efficient, circular economy in Asia-Pacific countries and will be handed over to the next host country.

The Jaipur Declaration (2025-34) builds upon the Hanoi Declaration (2013-23) and aims to provide participating countries with a framework for developing 3R and circular economy policies and programmes, which enable a shift from a linear ‘take-make-dispose’ economy to a circular economy.

The last Forum was hosted by Cambodia in 2023. India has previously hosted the Forum in 2018, when the 8th edition was held in Indore.

