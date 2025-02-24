Amit Shah, Shivakumar to attend Maha Shivratri celebrations at Sadhguru’s center in Coimbatore

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to participate in Isha’s Maha Shivratri celebrations, among a host of dignitaries, in the presence of Adiyogi and Sadhguru at Isha Yoga Center on February 26.

An official statement said that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will also participate in the event. The night-long celebrations will commence at 6 pm on February 26th and conclude at 6 am on February 27.

Governor of Odisha, Hari Babu Kambhampati; Governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria; Union Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal; Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan; Maharashtra Minister of Soil and Water Conservation, Sanjay Rathod; along with MLAs from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, will be present.

They will also be joined by renowned actors, singers, performers, industry leaders, and sports personalities at Isha’s most anticipated annual event, which draws tens of thousands of visitors to Coimbatore every year, the statement said.

For the first time, Sadhguru will offer the Midnight Mahamantra (Aum Namah Shivaya) Initiation, a chanting that can bring ultimate well-being. Later, Sadhguru will guide participants in Shambho Meditation during Brahma Muhurtham at 3.40 am, considered the best time for spiritual practices if one wishes to transcend their physical nature​.

Additionally, Sadhguru will unveil a free meditation app, Miracle of the Mind. Featuring a 7-minute guided meditation with Sadhguru, this app aims to empower individuals to establish a daily meditation practice that can easily fit their schedule.

A host of celebrity performers will keep audiences captivated throughout the 12-hour celebration. The stage will feature performances by renowned music composer duo Ajay-Atul, celebrated for their work in Hindi and Marathi cinema; acclaimed Gujarati folk singer Muktidan Gadhvi; popular rapper Paradox and CassMae, a 21-year-old visually impaired musician, fondly referred to as the “German daughter of India” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The night will also showcase multi-regional drummers, including Puneri Dhol, Punjabi Dhol, and Tamil Nadu drummers, as well as multi-regional singers such as Satyaprakash Dharmar, Addula Jengi Reddy, M.V. Shubha, and Anoop, along with performances by Sounds of Isha and Isha Samskriti.

The statement further said that this year, the event will be broadcast live from over 100 locations across India and aired on more than 250 TV channels, digital platforms, and more than 100 PVR-INOX theatres, as well as on OTT platforms.

