India has huge potential for renewable energy as supply and consumption grow: Centre

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) India has a huge potential for generation of renewable energy which stood at 21,09,655 megawatts (as on March 2024(, the government said on Saturday, adding that the country is experiencing a steady and healthy growth in both energy supply and consumption.

The potential of generating energy from wind power had the dominating share of 11,63,856 megawatts (around 55 per cent) which was followed by solar energy (7,48,990 megawatts) and large Hydro (1,33,410), according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

More than half of the potential for generation of renewable energy has been concentrated within the four states — Rajasthan (20.3 per cent), Maharashtra (11.8 per cent), Gujarat (10.5 per cent) and Karnataka (9.8 per cent).

The installed-capacity for generating electricity (including Utility and Non-Utility) from the renewable resources has also experienced a significant growth over the past years.

From 81,593 megawatts (as on March 31, 2015), it has risen to 1,98,213 megawatts )as on March 31, 2024) — which is a CAGR of 10.36 per cent over the years.

The gross generation of electricity from the Renewable resources (both Utility and Non-Utility together) has also increased significantly over the years. From an amount of 2,05,608 GWH of electricity generated during FY 2014-15, it has increased to 3,70,320 GWH during FY 2023-24, which is a CAGR of 6.76 per cent over the years, the data showed.

India has also experienced a substantial growth in the per-capita consumption of energy over the years. It has gone up from 14,682 Mega Joule/person during FY 2014-15 to 18,410 Mega Joule/person during FY 2023-24 which is a CAGR of 2.55 per cent over the years.

The utilisation of the electricity has been significantly improved over the years by reducing the losses incurred due to transmission and distribution.

“Percentage loss due to Transmission and Distribution which was around 23 per cent during FY 2014-15 has gone down to around 17 per cent during FY 2023-24,” said the ministry.

Among all the major end-use energy- consuming sectors, the Industry sector has witnessed maximum expansion during FY 2023-24. All other sectors like Commercial and Public service, Residential, Agriculture and Forestry have also registered a consistent growth over the periods.

“The Indian economy has depicted a healthy expansion during the FY 2023-24, with the Total Primary Energy Supply (TPES) registering a growth of 7.8 per cent over the past year and stood at 9,03,158 KToE (Kilo Tonnes of oil Equivalent),” said the ministry in its annual publication “Energy Statistics India 2025”.

—IANS

na/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.