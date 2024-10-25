India-Germany bilateral trade surpasses $30 billion, time to reach new heights: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The bilateral trade between India and Germany has surpassed $30 billion and with Germany deciding to increase the number of visas for skilled Indians from 20,000 to 90,000 per year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he was confident this will further boost Germany's economic growth.

Delivering the keynote address at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Businesses (APK 2024) - being held in India after a gap of 12 years, PM Modi said the relationship between the two nations is deepening at every step, on every front.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. The next 25 years will see this partnership reach new heights," the Prime Minister told the visiting delegation, led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"We have created a roadmap for India's development over the coming 25 years. I am happy that at such a critical time, the German Cabinet has released the ‘Focus on India’ document. Two of the world's leading economies, together, can become a force for global good, and the ‘Focus on India’ document provides a blueprint for this," he said.

"Our bilateral trade has surpassed $30 billion. Today, while hundreds of German companies operate in India, Indian companies are also rapidly expanding in Germany. India is becoming a prime centre of diversification and de-risking and is emerging as a hub of global trade and manufacturing. Given this scenario, now is the most opportune time for you to Make in India, and Make for the World," the Prime Minister emphasised.

India stands on four strong pillars: Democracy, Demography, Demand, and Data. Talent, technology, innovation, and infrastructure are the tools for India's growth. Today, an additional great force drives all of these: the strength of Aspirational India, he said.

"That is, the combined power of AI — Artificial Intelligence and Aspirational India — is with us. Our youth are driving Aspirational India. In the last century, natural resources accelerated development. In this century, human resources and innovations will propel growth. This is why India is committed to democratizing skills and technology for its youth,” PM Modi told the business delegation.

Last month, the fourth ‘Global Renewable Energy Investors’ Meet’ was organised in Gujarat in collaboration with Germany. "An India-Germany platform has also been launched for investing in renewable energy at the global level. I hope you will take advantage of the green hydrogen ecosystem that India is developing," said PM Modi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.