India emerging as 'Sankatmochak' under PM Modi's leadership during ongoing war: Naqvi

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed high hopes over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential role in ending the ongoing war, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that India was emerging as 'Sankatmochak' under PM Modi's leadership during the ongoing war.

The conflict in Ukraine has intensified, particularly in the Donbas region, where Russian forces have made significant advances.

At the recent BRICS Summit, PM Modi had expressed his desire to work for peace in the context of the Ukraine-Russia war.

In the span of just a few months, India frequently spoke to Russia and Ukraine on a diplomatic level. This includes PM Modi’s visit to both Moscow and Kyiv and his meeting with Zelensky in the United States.

Talking to IANS, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Nine years ago, I had gone to an Arab country and I was talking to the national President of that nation. He had said that a period of war was going to happen in the coming years. He said that in such cases, India will emerge as the 'Sankatmochak' of the whole world. We have seen that today whether it is Russia, Ukraine, Israel or any other country, they are looking towards India with hope."

"This is India's strength. So the credit for this goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In today's era, PM Modi's leadership is the troubleshooter for the whole world and the whole world has accepted this fact," he added.

In an exclusive interview with an Indian daily, Zelensky said, "Modi is the PM of a huge country - from the perspective of population, impact, influence and economy. Such a country cannot just say that it is interested in the end of a war. We are all interested in that. All of the leaders will tell you tomorrow that they would like to end the war... this is a very common thing, especially for such a huge country as India."

