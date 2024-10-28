South superstar Varun Tej’s ‘MATKA’ promises captivating cinematic experience

Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) South superstar Varun Tej is playing the major role in the Hindi teaser of ‘MATKA’, an upcoming period crime-action drama, to the excitement of cinema fans nationwide.

Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi in her Telugu debut are sharing screen space with Varun Tej.

MATKA promises a compelling story set against the backdrop of the infamous ‘Matka’ gambling empire which rocked India’s socio-economy in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Presented by WAMINDIA, Directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Talluri under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments in association with Wide Angle Media, ‘MATKA’ transports viewers to the years 1958-1982 in Visakhapatnam.

The film chronicles the rise of Vasu from a humble background to the mastermind of a nationwide gambling empire, ‘Matka’.

As his influence grows, he eventually collides with the Indian government, leading to a confrontation that examines the lines between morality, ambition, and power.

The 1-minute 51-second teaser offers a powerful glimpse into ‘MATKA’s’ action-packed narrative filled with grandeur and glamour.

Varun Tej’s portrayal of Vasu introduces audiences to a bold, charismatic anti-hero on a journey that challenges conventional definitions of right and wrong.

Nora Fatehi also captivates with a glamorous musical number, adding to the visual spectacle of the period drama.

‘MATKA’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 14, 2024, in multiple languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

With its unique blend of action, emotion, and riveting storytelling, the film stars Varun Tej as Vasu, Meenakshi Chaudhary as Sujatha, and Nora Fatehi as Sofiya.

The cast will embark on a nationwide promotional tour, building further excitement among fans. Aneesh Dev of Wide Angle Media, whose popular entertainment company WAMINDIA is presenting the Hindi version of ‘MATKA’, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “When we saw the trailer and the film’s content, we knew instantly it would resonate with audiences on a national level.”

‘MATKA’ has all the elements of compelling cinema, with stunning visuals and a stellar cast, including Varun Tej and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Nora Fatehi’s addition adds immense appeal, saying “We’re excited to present this film to Hindi audiences on a grand scale across India.”

Presented by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments in association with Wide Angle Media, ‘MATKA’ is directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Talluri.

With a screenplay and dialogues by Karuna Kumar and music by G V Prakash Kumar, ‘MATKA ‘promises a captivating cinematic experience.

Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited will handle Hindi theatrical distribution.

