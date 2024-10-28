Andrea Iannone to replace Fabio Di Giannantonio at Malaysian GP

Madrid, Oct 28 (IANS) Andrea Iannone is set for a remarkable return to MotoGP with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, stepping in for Fabio Di Giannantonio at the upcoming Grand Prix of Malaysia.

Iannone’s journey back into MotoGP is a fitting chapter for a rider who made waves in the premier class, claiming a victory with Ducati in 2016 and securing 11 podiums over his career. This season, Iannone closed out his return year in WorldSBK with a solid eighth-place finish, collecting 231 points and clinching a standout victory at the Aragon Round.

The call to race in MotoGP again is an opportunity Iannone eagerly embraced, even with the challenge of returning to the high-performance Ducati Desmosedici GP after several years away.

“Riding the world champion bike is thrilling,” said Iannone. “MotoGP is the most technological and high-performing motorcycle; I am honored that they thought of me, and I felt compelled to seize this opportunity as soon as it was offered to me. The challenge is definitely crazy, complex, and important, as I haven’t ridden a bike of this category for years and haven’t done any testing. But I’m excited to work with Ducati and the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, both for the very high level and for the friendship that has linked us for years," said Iannone in a statement released by MotoGP on Monday.

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Team Director Alessio Salucci welcomed Iannone to the team, noting the perfect blend of performance and camaraderie he brings to the squad. “I am very happy to confirm that Andrea will race with our colors on the Ducati Desmosedici GP,” Salucci said. “Andrea has proven to be in excellent shape; he finished the WorldSBK season on a high note and has always remained close to Ducati. Additionally, he is a great friend of the VR46 family, both personally and also of Vale. We are very pleased to welcome him to the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team and to see him back on a MotoGP bike.”

Meanwhile, Di Giannantonio’s return to his hometown of Rome will see him undergo shoulder surgery. With an eye on a full recovery, Di Giannantonio is expected to make his comeback in the 2025 season. The team expressed their best wishes for his surgery and recovery, looking forward to seeing him back on the track next year.

