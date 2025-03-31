India committed to sustainable energy through nuclear power: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated India’s commitment to sustainable energy through nuclear power.

He said this while sharing an article by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, where he discusses how the country is set to substantially increase nuclear energy production.

“Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh elaborates on how nuclear power has emerged as a crucial pillar in India's quest for a sustainable and self-reliant energy future,” the PMO said in a post shared on social media platform X.

In the media article, Singh mentioned opening up the nuclear energy sector to private players, its rise in recent years and the challenges faced even as electricity demand in the country is projected to triple by 2047.

The Union Minister stated that nuclear power is the answer to India’s challenge of how to promote rapid economic growth while also reducing carbon emissions and ensuring energy security.

“Nuclear energy represents one of the most concentrated forms of power generation, where small amounts of fuel can produce enormous quantities of electricity with minimal carbon emissions,” Singh wrote in the article.

He noted that, unlike other renewable sources such as solar and wind, nuclear power is reliable and not dependent on weather conditions.

“While hydropower faces seasonal variations and ecological concerns, and coal continues to pose serious environmental challenges, nuclear energy offers a sustainable alternative,” the MoS said.

He stated that in the last decade, nuclear capacity has surged by over 70 per cent om the country. “While nuclear power currently contributes approximately 3 per cent of India’s electricity generation, this figure is set to grow substantially with 21 reactors totalling 15,300 MW at various stages of implementation”.

More than expanding capacity, the focus is now on “developing indigenous technology”, Singh said, adding that the government has set a target of 100 GW nuclear power capacity by 2047. The current nuclear power capacity is 8.18 GW.

To achieve the target, the government has launched Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat. The mission focuses on enhancing domestic capabilities, as well as renewing international collaborations with Russia, France, and the US.

Stating that the country's nuclear programme has the potential to "reshape the country’s energy landscape", Singh highlighted the need to focus more on “stringent safety protocols, public acceptance, and financial viability".

