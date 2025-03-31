Hyderabad ORR Toll Fee Increased Starting April 1

Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) will see a hike in toll charges starting April 1. The new rates, implemented by IRB Infra, are part of the annual toll adjustment under the toll collection agreement. This revision will impact all vehicle categories, with slight increases per kilometer.

For cars, jeeps, and light vehicles, the toll will rise by Rs 0.10/km, going from Rs 2.34/km to Rs 2.44/km. Mini buses and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) will now pay Rs 3.94/km, up from Rs 3.77/km. The toll for two-axle buses and trucks will increase from Rs 6.69/km to Rs 7/km. Heavy vehicles will see a significant hike from Rs 5.09/km to Rs 15.78/km.

The revised toll rates align with the Wholesale Price Index, ensuring that the adjustments remain fair. To keep things clear, the rates have been rounded off to the nearest Rs 10.

This change will affect those traveling on the 158-kilometer-long ORR, managed by Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL). The toll system generates substantial revenue annually, contributing to the maintenance and development of the expressway.

Commuters should be prepared for the updated toll charges when using the ORR after April 1.