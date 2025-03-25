India can become leading global transit hub for submarine cable network: Industry

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) India has the potential to become a global hub for subsea connectivity, given its strategic location and growing digital infrastructure, Broadband India Forum (BIF) Chairperson, Aruna Sundararajan, said on Tuesday.

She emphasised the need to expand India’s subsea infrastructure by four to five times to meet the increasing demand for data consumption.

"India holds immense potential to emerge as a leading global transit hub for subsea connectivity. To realise this, it is imperative to expand the capacity of subsea infrastructure by 4-5X, enhance resilience, and build redundancy in our subsea cable systems, moving with global trends,” Sundararajan said.

While speaking at the ‘International Subsea Cable Systems Conference’ in the national capital, she added that prioritising subsea cable networks is essential, especially in the context of shifting geopolitical realities.

Speaking at the event, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti stressed that subsea cables carry over 95 per cent of the world's data traffic.

He pointed out that recent global cable disruptions have underscored the importance of strengthening this network.

"To safeguard our strategic and commercial interests, geographical diversity of subsea cables and increasing Cable Landing Stations (CLS) are important," he said.

BSNL CMD Robert Ravi reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding secure and affordable connectivity across India.

"We are proud that, from the ocean depths to the Himalayan heights, BSNL is connecting India --securely, affordably, and reliably," he stated.

India already plays a key role in the global subsea cable network, with around 17 international subsea cables connected to 14 landing stations across Mumbai, Chennai, Cochin, Tuticorin, and Trivandrum.

Indian telecom giants such as Tata Communications, Bharti Airtel, Global Cloud eXchange and BSNL operate these critical infrastructures.

Recently, Bharti Airtel landed the SEA-ME-WE 6 submarine cable in Chennai, strengthening its international connectivity.

Global tech giant Meta has also announced 'Project Waterworth,' a 50,000 km undersea cable initiative connecting India with the US, Brazil, and South Africa, reinforcing the country’s growing importance in global digital networks.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.