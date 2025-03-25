South Korean Acting President calls for respecting Constitutional Court's decision on Yoon's impeachment

Seoul, March 25 (IANS) South Korean Acting President Han Duck-soo called on the nation on Tuesday to respect the Constitutional Court's decision on suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment regardless of the outcome.

Han issued the call during a meeting with public safety-related ministers and officials, as the court is expected to rule soon on whether to uphold or dismiss Yoon's impeachment over his brief imposition of martial law in December.

"Regardless of the outcome of the Constitutional Court's decision, it must be respected as a legal judgment made in line with democratic procedures," the Acting President said.

"Moreover, it must be a starting point for our society to unite beyond division and confrontation."

Han pleaded with the public to express their opinions in an orderly and peaceful manner within the boundaries set by the Constitution and the law, noting there are growing concerns about illegal and violent acts taking place during rallies and protests surrounding the ruling, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The government will do its best to protect the people's lives and safety and to maintain order," he said, vowing to mobilise the full range of police and administrative power to ensure public safety under any circumstance.

In the event of a challenge to law enforcement, such as the destruction of facilities, violence or arson, Han said the government will take firm action, including by detaining suspects on the spot.

Earlier on March 24, South Korea's Constitutional Court dismissed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment, reinstating him as Acting President in the ongoing turmoil over suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law.

The court's eight justices dismissed Han's impeachment in a 5-1 vote. Two justices voted to reject the impeachment motion entirely.

The ruling came three months after the National Assembly impeached the Prime Minister and then Acting President over his alleged role in Yoon's December 3 declaration of martial law, among other reasons.

Four of the five justices who voted to dismiss Han's impeachment acknowledged there were violations of the Constitution and the law in his decision to defer the appointment of additional justices to the court but noted it did not justify his removal from office.

As the only justice to uphold the impeachment, however, Justice Chung Kye-sun said the violations were "serious" enough to warrant his dismissal.

Monday's ruling was closely watched as a test of the court's views on charges raised against Yoon in his impeachment trial.

Meanwhile, Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's criminal trial on insurrection charges will formally begin on April 14.

The Seoul Central District Court announced the date during the second pre-trial hearing, saying the first formal hearing would be held that day on charges that Yoon incited an insurrection through his brief imposition of martial law in December.

