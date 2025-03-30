INDIA bloc spreading misinformation to mislead particular community: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Waqf bill

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday accused the INDIA bloc of spreading misinformation regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill, with an intention to mislead a particular community.

He stated that the bill, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is not against any community but aims to protect people's constitutional right to property.

“The Waqf Amendment Bill is not against anybody. It is a pro-people, pro-constitutional right to property amendment bill. The Opposition, whether it is Owaisi or Rahul Gandhi, depends completely on lies and misinformation,” he remarked.

He further pointed out that in Kerala, many families have suffered due to alleged arbitrary land grabs by Waqf authorities.

“In Kerala alone, there are hundreds of families in Munambam, outside Cochin, whose land and property are being grabbed by the Waqf unilaterally. The Waqf Amendment Act will protect people from their properties being taken away by anybody,” he said.

He also welcomed the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council’s recent appeal to MPs to support the bill, calling it a step in the right direction. He urged all MPs, including those from Congress, to ensure that laws remain consistent with the Constitution and address real issues faced by the people.

Former Union Minister's demand for Waqf (Amendment) bill's clearance from the Parliament comes ahead of its introduction in the House, likely next week.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah categorically stated on Friday that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will be reintroduced in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. The second leg of Budget Session is set to end on April 4.

Amit Shah also said no one should be afraid of the proposed amendments as Modi government is amending the Waqf Act in accordance with the ambit of the Constitution.

"The opposition is misleading Muslims. No rights of Muslims will be curbed. They are just telling lies after lies," he said.

The contentious Bill was referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) in August 2024. The panel's 655-page report was submitted to both Houses of Parliament earlier this month amid protests by Opposition and Muslim groups.

