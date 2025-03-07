India bets big on developing indigenous AI, empowering local innovation

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes all-pervasive in our lives, the government has launched several key initiatives under the IndiaAI Mission, marking a major milestone in India’s journey towards developing responsible and ethical technology.

The initiatives include AIKosha: IndiaAI Datasets Platform, the AI Compute Portal, the AI Competency Framework for Public Sector Officials, iGOT-AI Mission Karmayogi, the IndiaAI Startups Global Acceleration Program with Station F, the IndiaAI Application Development Initiative and IndiaAI FutureSkills all aimed at strengthening AI-driven research, innovation and skill development.

The AI Compute Portal will initially provide access to 10,000 GPUs, with 8,693 more to be added, offering AI compute services at a highly subsidised rate to support startups, researchers, and enterprises.

India’s DPI framework for AI, which ensures ethically sourced, consent-based datasets, reducing reliance on synthetic and foreign data. AIKosha hosts over 300 datasets and over 80 models, fostering the development of diverse and unbiased AI solutions.

AIKosha is a secured platform that provides a repository of datasets, models and use cases to enable AI innovation. It also features AI sandbox capabilities through an integrated development environment along with tools and tutorials.

The platform is equipped with the features like content discoverability, AI readiness scoring of datasets, permission based access & security mechanisms like data encryption at rest and in motion, secure API, and firewalls for real-time filtering of malicious traffic.

The IndiaAI Compute Portal that will offer AI compute, network, storage, platform and cloud services at discounted rates to startups, MSMEs, academia, researchers, PhD scholars, students, startups and government agencies.

The portal will facilitate easy access to high end and mid range GPUs such as NVIDIA H100, H200, A100, L40S, and L4, AMD MI300x and 325X, Intel Gaudi 2, AWS Tranium and Inferentia along with network and storage services, ensuring cost-effective AI development capabilities and innovation.

Eligible AI users will receive up to 40 per cent subsidy on AI compute services on cloud.

Recognizing the critical role of AI in governance, the AI Competency Framework has been released, which aims to equip public sector officials with skills related to AI competency mapping, and upskilling initiatives. This framework aligns with global best practices to ensure informed AI policy-making and implementation.

iGOT-AI is an AI-powered personalised learning for government officials, developed to enhance the learning experience for them on the iGOT Karmayogi platform.

In collaboration with STATION F and HEC Paris, the IndiaAI Mission will launch an acceleration program for Indian AI startups. This four-month immersive program (1 month online, 3 months onsite at STATION F in Paris) at the world’s largest startup campus will provide 10 selected AI startups with access to mentorship, networking, and global market expansion opportunities in Europe.

IndiaAI has also launched the IndiaAI innovation challenge which seeks to promote impactful AI solutions in critical sectors.

Over 900 AI solutions have been submitted to address pressing challenges in healthcare, climate change and disaster management, governance, agriculture and learning disabilities.

Additionally, IndiaAI Data Labs are being established in tier 2 and 3 cities across India to impart foundational level courses.

