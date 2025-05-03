India becoming a big exhibition and conference hub globally: Minister

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) India is set to emerge as the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) capital of the world and the government and the private exhibition industry has to work together to make the country a centre of MICE tourism, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has stressed.

With the construction of the state-of-the art exhibition and conference complexes in the country, India is all set to become MICE tourism capital of the world.

"The exhibition and conference infrastructure we see across the nation including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Jaipur and even small cities post G20 meet indicates that India is standing at the threshold of strong possibilities for this sector,” said Shekhawat, while inaugurating a seminar organised by the Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA).

Several events which are happening globally can be calendarised and brought here in India, the minister suggested.

“Besides being a destination India, the country is also becoming a big exhibition and conference hub with planned expansion in road, aviation and railway sectors along with expansion of the conference and exhibition sector, the country has a great future for economic growth,” Shekhawat said.

After 2014, India has shown a tremendous growth curve in infrastructure, be it the construction of roads over 1,50,000 kms, new railway stations, semi high-speed trains, inland waterways and more than 150 operational airports.

“All of these have contributed to India's prowess with regards to the MICE events. The confidence also built following India's hosting of G20 nations, the entire world is looking at India in awe and curiosity. In times to come, India will emerge as the MICE capital of the world,” the minister told the gathering.

The IEIA event is the annual international conclave of the Indian exhibition industry, attended by the captains of the industry from all regions of the country and overseas.

“The event acts as one of its kind meaningful platforms for business networking, knowledge exchange, and discussions on the emerging trends shaping our industry's future,” said Sooraj Dhawan, President, IEIA.

