Vivek Dahiya shares glimpse of grueling leg workout: I’m really done

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Popular TV actor Vivek Dahiya shared a fitness update, describing his leg workout as grueling and intense. Showcasing his dedication, he wrapped up the week with a powerful session that left him completely drained.

Vivek took to Instagram, where he shared a leg workout video and mentioned that he did it after completing 500 squats, leaving him completely exhausted.

“Crushing leg workout end of the week! This routine came post 500 squats so I’m really DONE! (sic),” Vivek wrote as the caption.

Vivek is known for his work in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat. He emerged as winner of the reality series Nach Baliye 8 in 2017.

Last month, Vivek revealed that he has no interest in participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. His actress-wife.

Vivek and his wife Divyanka Tripathi were guests on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast.

Bharti asked if they got an offer for Bigg Boss what they would do, Vivek replied: “No, not Bigg Boss.”

Asked if they watch it, Vivek and Divyanka together said: “No, We don’t watch it.”

Divyanka added: “In fact, there was some talk about him (Vivek) possibly getting a call for it. So I said, ‘Let’s start watching the show,’ but the kind of fights that were going on in Bigg Boss… we felt—it was too negative. I feel that negativity, and I just want to run away from it.”

With the show’s format demanding fights, can Vivek do it?

“I can fight—I’m a Jaat. But putting yourself in such a situation… why? Just for money? There are so many other ways to earn money,” he said.

To which, Divyanka added: “He’s a great mix. On one hand, he’s classy and sophisticated, studied in the UK, and on the other hand, there’s a Jaat in him!”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.