India to become one of world's leading country in next 5 years: IIT Kanpur Director

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Manindra Agrawal, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur Director, said on Tuesday that India will likely become one of the world's leading countries in the next five years as there has been a significant development in the country in the last 11 years.

Speaking to IANS, he elucidated how the country has developed in sectors like education, space and drone technologies.

"We are moving ahead as a country. I would say that in the next four to five years, there is every possibility for India to become one of the leading countries in the world," Agrawal added.

"There has been a lot of progress in the last decade. All new educational institutions have been opened. Several IITs have been established and a large number of students have been given good education," he said.

Referring to successful space missions like Chandrayaan-3, he noted that "ISRO has done a lot of good work, which everyone will remember for a long time".

Apart from this, the Union government has enabled many startups in space programmes.

"With startups been given access to use ISRO's facilities, it has fostered many space programmes," Agrawal said.

The IIT Kanpur Director also noted the country's progress in drone technologies.

"We are progressing very fast in the field of drones. In the last few years, many startups have come up in the field of drones and we have seen the work of some of them in Operation Sindoor," Agrawal said.

