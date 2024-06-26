India asks its citizens in Kenya to restrict 'non-essential' movement

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) India has advised its citizens in Kenya to exercise utmost caution and restrict non-essential movement amid violent protests in the East African nation against the government's proposed tax hikes.

"In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up," the Indian consulate in Kenya said in an advisory posted on social media platform X.

"Please follow local news and Mission's website and social media handles for updates," it added.

At least five protestors were shot dead and more than 150 others injured in Nairobi as police used tear gas and live rounds after thousands stormed into Kenya's Parliament and set part of it on fire.

