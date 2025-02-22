India Army contingent leaves for Japan to take part in joint military exercise starting Feb 24

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) An Indian Army contingent flew to Japan on Saturday to take part in the 6th edition of India-Japan Joint Military Exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ scheduled to be conducted in the East Fuji Manoeuvre Training area from February 24 to March 9.

The Indian contingent comprising 120 personnel will be represented mainly by troops from a battalion of the Madras Regiment along with troops from the 34th Infantry Regiment. The Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) contingent, also comprising similar strength, will be represented by the 34th Infantry Regiment.

Aspects to be rehearsed will include tactical drills, joint exercises and disaster response strategies, designed to enhance operational capabilities, refine combat skills and strengthen interoperability for effective joint operations, said a statement.

Exercise Dharma Guardian is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Japan. The last edition of the same exercise was conducted in Rajasthan in February-March 2024.

Building on the momentum of the Chief of the Army Staff's successful visit to Japan from October 14 to 17, 2024, Exercise Dharma Guardian will further strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Japan.

The exercise underscores the shared commitment of India and Japan towards regional security, peace and stability while advancing their common vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The exercise reinforces the India-Japan relationship as a cornerstone of regional cooperation, fostering strong military-to-military ties and promoting cultural understanding.

A testament to the enduring bond of friendship, trust and cultural linkages between India and Japan, the exercise sets the stage for meaningful professional engagement, highlighting the unwavering commitment of both nations to broader defence cooperation.

Earlier on February 11, special forces of India and Egypt commenced the 'Cyclone III' exercise at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

“Exercise 'Cycolone' is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Egypt. The last edition of the same exercise was conducted in Egypt in January 2024," said an official.

