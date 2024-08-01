India and Vietnam adopt 'new plan of action' to solidify strategic partnership

New Delhi, August 1 (IANS) Emphasising that India's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and Vietnam's 'Vision 2045' continue to accelerate development and have opened up many new areas of mutual cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Thursday that both countries have decided to further strengthen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership by adopting a "new plan of action".

"New steps have been taken for cooperation in the field of defence and security. The Army Software Park built in Nha Trang was inaugurated today. The agreed US$300 million credit line will strengthen Vietnam's maritime security. We have also decided that cooperation will be strengthened on the issues of terrorism and cyber security," PM Modi announced while addressing the media along with Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Both leaders held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi who also hosted a luncheon in the honour of the visiting high-level delegation from Hanoi, which included several ministers, deputy ministers and business leaders.

In his remarks, PM Modi highlighted how the dimensions of relations between New Delhi and Hanoi have expanded and deepened over the last 10 years with the relationship transforming into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Our bilateral trade has increased by more than 85 per cent. Mutual cooperation has expanded in energy, technology, and development partnership. Mutual cooperation in defence and security areas has gained new momentum. Over the past decade, connectivity has increased. And today we have more than 50 direct flights between the two countries. Along with this, tourism is continuously increasing, and people have also been given the facility of e-visa," said PM Modi.

He also mentioned the extensive conservation and restoration work done by the Archaeological Survey of India at the UNESCO heritage site of My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam province of Vietnam.

"As we all know, Buddhism is our shared heritage, which has connected the people of both the countries at a spiritual level. We invite people from Vietnam to the Buddhist circuit in India. And we want the youth of Vietnam to also take benefit of the Nalanda University," stated PM Modi.

India-Vietnam relations have been on the upswing since the establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Hanoi in 2016.

PM Modi has maintained Vietnam's importance as an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy and the Indo-Pacific vision, while seeking to enhance the scope of the bilateral relationship - including defence partnership - besides working for expeditious progress on existing initiatives.

"In our Act East policy and our Indo-Pacific vision, Vietnam is our important partner. There is a good agreement between our views about the Indo-Pacific. We support evolution, not expansionism. We will continue our cooperation for a free, open, rules-based and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We welcome Vietnam's decision to join CDRI," he said on Thursday.

Taking several steps to strengthen the relationship, both countries, revealed PM Modi, have reached an agreement between the central banks for digital payment connectivity.

"We have decided to focus on the areas of green economy and new emerging technologies. We agree that, to realise the mutual trade potential, the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement should be concluded as early as possible. Each other's capabilities in energy and port development will be harnessed for mutual benefit.

Work will also be done towards connecting the Private Sector, Small and Medium Enterprises and Start-ups of both the countries," commented PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, Pham Minh Chinh received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan and also visited Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

