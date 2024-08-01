Over 7 mn hectares of Kharif crops sown in Gujarat due to timely rain: Agriculture Minister

Gandhinagar, Aug 1 (IANS) Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said on Thursday that more than seven million hectares have been sown with various Kharif crops, with cotton leading at 2.3 million hectares.

Widespread and timely rainfall have led to a significant increase in planting of Kharif crops across Gujarat.

Minister Patel reported that Gujarat has received more than 60 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall, encouraging farmers throughout the state to engage in extensive planting.

"The timely monsoon has expanded planting areas and raised hopes for a bountiful yield this year."

"Groundnut cultivation has seen a notable increase, now covering 1.88 million hectares, up by 250,000 hectares compared to last year. Overall, oilseeds have been planted on 2.29 million hectares, compared to 2.18 million hectares during the same period last year," the Minister said.

Detailing the crop planting status as of July 31, Minister Patel noted that the current planting represents 81 per cent of the average 8.5 million hectares typically cultivated in Gujarat.

He emphasised Gujarat's leading position in cotton production during the Kharif season.

Farmers have also begun planting other significant crops such as castor, sesame, soybean, rice, and millet.

The Minister expressed optimism about the ongoing Kharif season, citing favourable weather conditions and timely rainfall as key factors expected further to boost both the pace and area of cultivation.

Substantial progress has been observed in regions like Saurashtra, Kutch, and north Gujarat, where farmers have already started planting.

Minister Patel highlighted the potential for increased agricultural output this year, which would benefit the state's economy and ensure food security.

