India and Angola expand energy partnership, sign key agreements to strengthen bilateral ties

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) India and Angola on Saturday signed several key agreements following the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in the field of Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine and on cooperation in the field of agriculture.

An agreement on a cooperation programme between India and Angola in the domain of culture for the period 2025-29 was also signed.

Angola also signed the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Framework Agreement and became the 123rd member of the ISA while India approved the Angolan request of Line of Credit of US$ 200 Million for defence procurement.

Earlier in the day, addressing a joint press conference alongside President Lourenco, Prime Minister Modi said both countries have close cooperation in various fields, adding that India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their bilateral ties.

He asserted that the relationship goes much further back, to a time when Angola was fighting for its freedom, and India supported it with full faith and friendship.

“India is one of the largest buyers of Angola's oil and gas. We have decided to expand our energy partnership. I am happy to announce that a defence credit line of $200 million has been approved for the modernisation of Angola's forces. There was also discussion on repair and overhaul of defence platforms and supplies. We would be happy to assist in training Angola's armed forces," said PM Modi.

"We welcome Angola's decision to join the International Solar Alliance. We have also invited Angola to join India's initiatives Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Big Cat Alliance and Global Biofuels Alliance," he added.

Reaffirming India's unwavering resolve to act decisively against terrorism, PM Modi also thanked Angola for its support towards India in the fight against cross-border terrorism.

"We are firmly united in our stance against terrorism. I expressed my gratitude to President Lourenco and the people of Angola for their sympathies to those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack," said PM Modi.

"We are committed to taking firm and decisive actions against terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for its support in our fight against cross-border terrorism," he added.

Meanwhile, President Lourenco said that his visit to India is to convey a message of admiration and friendship for the country.

"We want relations grounded in concrete, achievable objectives with practical outcomes that will impact the lives of our people," he said, outlining Angola's vision for the future of bilateral ties.

He stressed that Angola would prioritise sectors such as agriculture, finance, health, defence, higher education, IT, energy, trade, and mineral resources in its cooperation with India.

The meeting marked a significant step forward in India-Angola relations, reinforcing shared goals across the spheres of development, energy security, cultural exchange, and solidarity within the Global South.

