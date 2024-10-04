India already a Hindu nation, it has to be made more advanced, capable & strong: RSS Chief

Baran (Rajasthan), Oct 4 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Friday that India is already a Hindu nation but it has to be made more advanced, capable and strong.

The RSS Chief is on a four-day visit to Baran since Thursday.

On Friday morning, Bhagwat visited the ancient 'Piyare Ramji Ka Mandir' located on Mangrol Road in Baran city for a darshan of the deity.

Soon after offering prayers here, he collected detailed information on the history of the temple which is three centuries old.

After the darshan of the deity, the RSS Chief participated in a programme with other Sangh workers at the branch located on the premises of the temple.

All the volunteers of the branch took part in several activities like exercise, Yoga, surya namaskar, amrit vachan and song singing.

Explaining the formula to connect society with the branch, Bhagwat said that a stranger should be made familiar, then this acquaintance should be made a friend and finally that friend should be made a swayamsevak.

Capable swayamsevaks will be produced for the society with the help of these shakhas, the RSS Chief added.

Thereafter, Bhagwat planted saplings along with RSS volunteers outside the temple premises.

On this occasion, 51 saplings of species like amla, bilvapatra, peepal, etc were planted.

The Shakha swayamsevaks also took a pledge to take care of the plants.

A meeting was held thereafter with the Shakha team during which Bhagwat collected detailed information about the branch.

A detailed discussion was also held on the topic of regular one-hour programmes held in the RSS Shakha.

Earlier on Thursday, Bhagwat said that creating an organised and disciplined society is the main goal of the Sangh’s centenary year.

The RSS chief said, “We do not have to celebrate the centenary year as a festival. Our aim is to fulfil the dream of an organised, strong and disciplined Hindu society that Doctor Saheb (Keshav Baliram Hedgewar) had seen, by the centenary year.”

