Independent candidate takes donkey ride to campaign in Bihar's Gopalganj

Patna, May 18 (IANS) In elections, candidates try different campaign methods to lure voters and even sometimes they opt for unusual ways to attract public attention. One such bizarre election campaign was seen in Bihar's Gopalganj, where a candidate goes out for campaigning on a donkey.

Satyendra Baitha, contesting from the Gopalganj Lok Sabha seat as an Independent candidate, campaigns door-to-door riding a donkey. He is a native of Gopalganj Shyampur village.

When asked about his unusual campaign style, Baitha says: "As the prices of petrol and diesel are high and it is not affordable for many people like me, I have decided to campaign by riding the donkey. I even rode a donkey to reach the collectorate for filing my nomination papers."

Many people come out of their houses to take a glimpse when Baitha reaches there riding a donkey.

When asked about his priorities if he wins the election, Baitha says: "I want to open a sugar mill in the district and also want to open a university. Sanitation is also my priority. Many candidates have won elections in the past. After winning the elections, they were hardly seen in the district for five years. They used to stay either in Delhi or Patna. I am a local resident and available round the clock for the public."

Polling in Gopalganj is slated for May 25 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The NDA has fielded Alok Kumar Suman and the INDIA bloc has nominated Chanchal Kumar Paswan for the Gopalganj (SC reserved) seat.

