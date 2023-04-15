Indefinite curfew imposed in Odisha's Sambalpur, internet suspended for 2 more days (Ld)

Bhubaneswar, April 15 (IANS) Amid fresh violence in Odisha's Sambalpur town, the district administration has imposed a curfew for an indefinite period, while internet service have also been suspended for two more days

Upon receiving input on the current prevailing situation, Sambalpur Sadar sub-collector Pravash Chandra Dandasena issued the curfew order late Friday night.

"A state of curfew under Section 144 (1) CrPC is hereby declared wherein no individual or group of people are to exit their houses so as to ensure peace and tranquillity," reads the order.

The curfew has been imposed in six police station areas of Dhanupali, Khetrajpur, Ainthapali, Bareipali and Sadara immediate effect and until further orders.

No individual or group of people are allowed to exit their houses during the curfew period.

However, the district administration has allowed people to procure essential items during 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

"It is also to be noted that strict action as per law would be initiated against the violators of this aforementioned order," the Sub-Collector warned.

Sambalpur collector Ananya Das appealed to people to obey the curfew and not to step out.

For essential requirements of people, two windows have been given during which they can move, she said.

The collector appealed to the public not to believe in any rumour. If anything comes to their knowledge, they can inform the local police station, she said.

However, emergency services like ambulance and fire service are allowed for movement during the curfew period. For health-related assistance, emergency helpline No 7655800760 has been issued.

Decision will be taken soon for examinations scheduled for Sunday, Das said.

Terming it as an extraordinary situation, she again appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration.

Meanwhile, the state government has extended internet suspension in Sambalpur district for further 48 hours till 10 a.m. on April 17.

Earlier, the Odisha government had issued an order suspending the internet services for 48 hours from 10 a.m. on April 13.

DIG (north central range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said that some shops were torched and ransacked on Friday night.

So, the administration decided to clamp the curfew to restore peace and normalcy in the region following the violence in the city, he said.

"Following yesterday's (Friday) untoward incidents, we have mobilised additional forces to Sambalpur. Senior officer is campaigning there and now the situation is peaceful," DGP Sunil Bansal said.

Further action will be taken after analysing the situation and to ensure peace in the city. Action will be taken against those indulged in violence and create law and order problems, he warned.

