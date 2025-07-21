Inclusion of Shivaji’s forts in World Heritage Sites is glory for India: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was always global, asserting that the recognition of 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO has given formal recognition to the global nature of his work.

“This honour is a source of pride for the entire country and the Marathi people,” he said while speaking at a function to celebrate recognition of 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as World Heritage Sites.

He said that the Central government gave priority to the nomination of 12 forts sent by the Maharashtra government and officially recommended 12 forts to UNESCO.

Various states from across the country had suggested many places, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was insistent that only the forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should represent India. For this, the Central and State Governments took the initiative.

While explaining the various aspects of the architecture of the forts and explaining their historical and strategic importance, he said that the forts of Rajgad, Raigad, Pratapgad, Sindhudurg, Vijaydurg, Suvarnadurg, and Khanderi are not just historical monuments, but are the pillars of Swarajya.

“It is still difficult to understand how difficult it was to build these water forts at that time. However, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made the impossible possible. 32 lakh kg of lime and 10 lakh kg of iron were used in the construction of Sindhudurg Fort. He said that this shows the Maharaj's foresight and administrative skills,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the role of forts in governance. A fort is the foundation of the state. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to say that while protecting 363 forts, no imperial power would be able to take over Swarajya.

Regarding this historic moment, he said, "I accept this award on behalf of everyone who contributed to this success."

While accepting the award from renowned musician Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar on this glorious occasion, the Chief Minister said, "His music and songs have created a glow of patriotism and self-respect in the hearts of Marathi people. The inspiration derived from 'Shivkalyan Raja' is as inspiring even today."

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said that the prowess of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is unique and incomparable. The tenure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an unprecedented example of war strategy, bravery and good governance. He praised the work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as astonishing.

“Among the numerous forts built, erected and reconstructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, 12 important forts were included in the proposal 'Maratha Military Landscape'. Out of these, 11 forts are in Maharashtra, and one is Jinji Fort in Tamil Nadu. The foundation stone of this proposal was laid during the tenure of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,” he said.

On this occasion, a program based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was held, featuring Marathi songs, memorial songs, and the Shivarajyabhishek ceremony in the Janata Raja Mahanatya.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.