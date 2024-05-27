Incidents of hurting religious sentiments should stop, says Goa BJP MLA

Panaji, May 27 (IANS) Goa BJP MLA Michael Lobo on Monday advocated the need to bring an amendment to take stringent action against those hurting religious sentiments.

"There is a need to bring strong legislation and send accused persons behind bars for 15 days to one month. They should not get bail and should be sent to judicial custody. Only this can send a message that nobody should hurt religious sentiments," Lobo, a former Minister, said.

"I will raise this issue in the Monsoon Assembly session as every passing day such incidents are happening. Such issues disturb our states and villages. If such incidents are not stopped then there will be a rift among us. Hence Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should give a thought to it and bring amendments if needed," he added.

Last week, Chief Minister Sawant said that irresponsible statements against any religion, which creates tensions, will not be tolerated and action will be taken according to law.

The remarks were made following the complaints by devotees at two temples in the coastal state against social worker Shreya Dhargalkar for allegedly uttering disrespectful statements against goddesses.

Referring to the incidents, Chief Minister Sawant said that after he instructed the police, she was booked in both cases and has been sent to judicial custody till June 4.

"I condemn the acts of such individuals who utter irresponsible statements against gods... Shreya Dhargalkar has been booked at two police stations and sent to judicial custody till June 4. This has sent a good message that if someone tries to create tensions unnecessarily by using social media platforms then action will be initiated. Such acts should be stopped," he added.

"We will take action as per law against such acts of irresponsible criticism. Statements against any religion will not be tolerated," Chief Minister Sawant said.

In the past Goa has witnessed several incidents wherein some individuals have tried to hurt the religious sentiments of all faiths.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.